Westover to resume limited flight operations this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 439th Airlift Wing at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is planning to resume limited flight operations this week.

According to a news release sent to 22News Monday, after a stand down of more than 60 days, Col. Craig Peters 439th Airlift Wing Commander decided to return flight operations after consulting with base maintenance, operations leadership, and members of the wing’s Emergency Management Working Group.

The Airlift Wing won’t be returning to a normal flying schedule but will begin limited, local flying to allow aircrews to regain proficiency.

The decision comes with Westover’s Health Protection Condition moving from Delta to Charlie, but the Public Health Emergency Peters declared on March 19 remains in effect.

“Since our aircraft have been on the ground for an extended period of time, our maintainers have encountered a demanding list of actions to perform to get our aircraft ready to fly. They have done a tremendous job in handing off fully mission capable and safe aircraft to our flyers – all while ensuring personal protection measure and physical distancing directives were followed,” Peters said.