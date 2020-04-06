Westside student ‘senior year’ made unforgettable with birthday parade, video of loved ones

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Families and friends who are separated by the pandemic have been finding creative ways to continue to celebrate life events.

Residents of Western Massachusetts surprised Agawam local Chandler Labranche who turned 18 on Sunday, April 5, with a video compilation of loved ones followed by a birthday parade.

video courtesy: Melissa Legalos

Chandler is a senior at West Springfield High school. Her mother Melissa spoke with 22News and said because Chandler and her friends are missing out on many senior-year experiences, she hoped to give her daughter a birthday she would never forget.

“I think it’s just really hard to know that we had so much more to look forward to like graduation and prom,” said Hannah Conway, senior at West Side High School. “It’s just nice to see everyone come together and do something for one person or multiple people.”

“Community is everything,” said Jake Labranche, cousin. “In these hard times right now, we all need to stay together and practice social distancing, but still find a way to bring us all together to get through this.”

Chandler said she was so happy to see all of her friends and family come out to celebrate her birthday, and of course her senior year.