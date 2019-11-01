Wet and windy end to October results in clean up in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- One of the most significant damages from Thursday nights storm occurred on Middlebrook Drive in Springfield where a tree nearly severed the home in half.

The homeowners declined to comment but they said the damage could have been much worse.

When the tree fell the homeowners told 22News they were sleeping in their bedroom…just feet away from where the tree hit the house.

22News spoke with one neighbor who heard the tree fall around 1:30 a.m. in the morning.

“I heard the noise but I wasn’t quite sure what it was. I’m sure when they were in the house they knew something was drastically wrong. I looked out the window and was like “whoa,” Richard Lord said.

Wind speeds reached up to 52 mph in Hampden County.

Residents in Belchertown like Alex also dealt with outages and several trees and branches in their yard.

Thankfully, he had some help in the cleanup.

“We had a tree come down, a tree took all of our lines down. Electric company did a good job getting it back up and running in three hours, hopefully, the rest of the town will be up soon.”