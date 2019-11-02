Wet leaves can make for slippery driving conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being reminded to use caution at intersections littered with fallen leaves.

Those leaves, while very pretty, can also be very slippery.

The high winds from the overnight storm didn’t just take out power and bring down tree limbs they also detached fall foliage.

And when you couple that with the rain we received, the streets can be just as slippery as ice in the winter.

It can be especially dangerous when drivers are attempting to brake fast.

“You might slide into it if you put your brakes on,” Tom Kissel warned. “Just approach it with caution and use your break gently.”

DPW crews are also reminding homeowners to keep leaves away from storm drains.

It’s also a good idea to clear leaves from you rain gutters.