CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The wet weather we have seen this summer could cause a hazard in your yard.

According to experts, a wet and soft ground can weaken the roots of a tree and make them more vulnerable to fall during heavy winds, which could result in property damage, and trees falling onto power lines.

Experts recommend having an arborist inspect your trees if they are leaning, have cavities or are showing signs of decay.