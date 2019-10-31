1  of  2
Wet, windy Halloween night not stopping trick-or-treaters

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a wet and windy Halloween night and the 22News Storm Team has declared a weather alert because of our potential for severe weather. 

The forecast prompted some towns to postpone Halloween festivities. 

So far, there have been a few showers and the winds are picking up. Trick and treaters were out at the Florentine Gardens in Springfield. If you’re headed out with the kids on Halloween night, there are some precautions you should take.  

The wet leaves can be very slippery so always try and walk on sidewalks or paths. Make sure to stop and look both ways before crossing the street. Also use flashlights, glowsticks, and reflective material so people can see you better. 

List: Towns that postponed Halloween

