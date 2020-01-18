What are officials doing to help the aftermath of Puerto Rico’s earthquakes?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since December 28, Puerto Rico has experienced a series of earthquakes and aftershocks.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko attended a round-table meeting hosted by Senator Edward Markey in Springfield to discuss what is needed to help the people of Puerto Rico.

Local politicians, community leaders and organizations from Springfield, Holyoke and other western Massachusetts cities and towns met with Senator Edward Markey at the UMass Center in Tower Square Friday to discuss relief aid and the rebuilding effort following the ongoing earthquakes and aftershocks that continue to affect Puerto Rico.

Carlos Gonzalez told 22News, “One of the most important aspects of what they need right now is the relief of funds that have been appropriated by Congress to Puerto Rico to start the reconstruction phase to assist people with housing needs immediately.

Senator Markey said he would do whatever he can to get the funding to help with the relief effort.

Edward Markey told 22News, “What I’m going to do is to organize with my colleagues to put pressure on Trump to release the money already appropriated for Hurricane Maria so that help can be delivered to the people of Puerto Rico who are suffering and to move additional legislation for more billions of dollars to deal with the aftermath of the earthquake in Puerto Rico and is continuing to hit on a daily basis with the aftershocks.”

Senator Markey said he would also look into reports that price gouging is taking place.

The round-table discussion also included what is needed to help the people who are coming here to western Massachusetts from Puerto Rico.