SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities are now waking up to the snowfall that is still coming down in many areas.

In Springfield, there is just a little over half a foot of snow on the grounds, and we are in a lull right now as it is not snowing, just some light flurries.

A 22News Storm Team Weather Alert has been issued for snow with significant accumulation through Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Monday for Hampden Hampshire, and Franklin Counties and until 7 p.m. Sunday for Berkshire County

Snow is not accumulating at this moment, but there was some solid accumulation overnight throughout the county. Because of this, a lot of people are up bright and early to shovel, and snow plows are constantly driving by.

Snow accumulation will continue to occur throughout Sunday morning, and the current road conditions in Springfield are slushy, so make sure you do not drive fast and give yourself plenty of time to break.

