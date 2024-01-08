SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A winter storm over the weekend left a foot of snow in certain areas of western Massachusetts.

Right now in Springfield, the skies are clear, but the roads are not. The roads are still wet and there is some snow on the ground.

While it is cold out there, some black ice may be on the roads. That can make it harder to control your vehicle on your morning commute. To get to your destinations safely, you may want to take it slow out there.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, 24 percent of weather-related crashes take place on snowy, slushy, and icy roads.

When you’re on the road, safety experts also advise drivers to increase the distance between cars and be more observant.