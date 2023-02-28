SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow plows went to work early Tuesday morning and got the roads ready for the morning commute.

The snow continues to fall in Springfield, but with temperatures right around freezing it is having trouble sticking to the roads. Many of the main roads are in good condition, but some of the side streets may still be snow-covered and slippery, so take it slow if you plan to travel this afternoon.

Of course, the snow started falling Monday evening and picked up in intensity overnight making for a snowy and slippery morning commute. Snow blowing and shoveling were popular activities Tuesday morning, something many of us haven’t had to do very much this winter. 22News talked to some people who weren’t too thrilled with the snow.

“I hate it, I don’t like the snow. I grew up in New England but lived in Florida for a little bit so much prefer that weather. I don’t like driving in it, I’m not a fan,” said Evonne Tapases of Springfield.

You needed to give yourself some time to remove the snow off your car Tuesday morning, but it was light and fluffy snow so it came off pretty easily. The snow continues to come down but again the roads are in much better shape than they were Tuesday morning.