What businesses will reopen during second part of phase 2?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Phase two of Governor Charlie Baker’s re-opening plan includes two parts, right now, we are only in the first part of that.

Gov. Baker hasn’t said yet when the second step of phase two is starting, but there are extra businesses that will be opening during it.

Currently, at restaurants, only outdoor dining is allowed. In the second half of phase two, restaurants can begin indoor dining with restrictions.

Also in step two, massage therapy, nail salons, and tattoo parlors will be allowed to resume. Lastly, although gyms aren’t allowed to re-open until phase three, in the second part of phase two they can begin personal training as a close contact personal service.

According to the state, each phase will last a minimum of three weeks and could last longer depending on the data.

For more information on what is currently open during step one of phase two, go to Mass.gov