SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recession is on the minds of many as the country continues to deal with inflation.

22News spoke with an economics professor from AIC to learn what causes a recession.

As people deal with the fallout of the pandemic, including inflation, a potential recession is also causing concerns, but experts say don’t panic just yet.

“It’s not a recession that we would be familiar with such as what we had back in 2008 when a lot of people just lost their jobs. The job market is really strong that people are working and making money,” said John Rogers, Professor of Economics at AIC.

While data coming in later this week is projected to indicate that the US saw a second consecutive quarter of negative economic growth which is usually a sign of recession, it is actually up to the National Bureau of Economic Research to declare it.

“And it’s necessary that it slows down its the only way you curb inflation. At this point, the idea of a real recession is where people lose their jobs, housing prices crash, and businesses go out of business. We aren’t seeing that,” said Rogers.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics nonfarm payrolls grew an average of 457,000 a month during the first six months of this year. Job openings had decreased to 11.3 million as of May, and just 5.9 million available workers to fill those jobs.

Experts say this indicates that hiring should continue to be strong.