What does the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut mean for your investments?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Federal Reserve is hoping Wednesday’s interest rate cut will help keep the economy from slowing down.

The 0.25 percent interest rate cut will lower borrowing costs for consumers and businesses on all types of loans.

Ultimately, the Fed wants to stay ahead of any financial crisis. Tim Suffish of St. Germain Investments told 22News what he’s recommending for investors at this time.

“We want to prepare for the long term, so if you’re a younger investor… investing more in stocks and growth vehicles makes sense,” Suffish explained. “If you’re nearing retirement or in retirement, dialing back risk — especially now with the market doing so well over the past 10 years — is something that makes sense.”

Suffish also added that by cutting rates, the Fed is getting more in line with the central banks overseas, many of which have negative interest rates.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman, Jerome Powell, didn’t rule out further rate cuts, but he didn’t offer strong reasons to expect more.