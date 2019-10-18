What does your home insurance cover?

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It has now been two days since Wednesday’s Nor’easter caused widespread damage to the region. 

Homeowner’s insurance will cover the cost of tree damage if the tree hits the house or another structure on your property. The aftermath of Wednesday’s storm is still very visible in East Longmeadow. 

Massive trees were ripped out of the ground, destroying houses, cars, and power lines. Many homeowners are unsure of what to do if they had damage due to a storm. 

“I’m happy I haven’t experienced that because that’s nothing good, but I have seen people around my neighborhood with trees on their car, wires down in the middle of the street it’s not safe,” said Madroy Mabry of Springfield. 

If your property is damaged in a storm and there is an emergency like someone is injured or there is a fire, call 911. From there, contact your insurance company, they’ll send someone out regardless of the time. 

22News went to E.J. O’Neil Insurance Agency to find out what insurance agencies would cover in these situations.  

“So, if a tree does fall on your house in a storm the damage is covered under your homeowner’s policy,” said Patrick O’Neil. “Most homeowner’s policies have a deductible of under $1,000 so that will apply but the damage is covered.” 

If your neighbor’s tree causes damage to your property that is still covered under your homeowner’s insurance. And if a tree were to fall on your car that is on your property, that is also covered under your homeowner’s insurance. 

If a tree falls in your yard but does not damage anything you are responsible for the cost of removing it. 

