What ‘energetic materials’ caused Chicopee residents to evacuate their homes?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Follow up now on that controlled burn of “energetic material” in Chicopee Thursday that caused people to be evacuated from their homes.

According to the Los Alamos National Laboratory, energetic materials are classified as “explosives, pyrotechnics, and propellants.” But the State Department of Fire Services told us we may never know exactly what the material was.

A spokesperson for the department, Jennifer Meith told 22News the material was “quite dangerous” because it was outside and exposed to the elements.

Due to those circumstances, it was unpredictable how it would react, in large part because it wasn’t stored properly, hence the large response.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau told 22News they weren’t sure how long the materials had been there, but that they had to be removed immediately.

“The reason why we’re calling it that, is because it was never really tested so no one knows exactly what it was,” said Vieau. “They have an idea of how flammable it was that it could be a major concern from what had happened the day before.”

And the state Department of Fire Services told us they will not being testing the material because there are no charges being brought against the homeowner. They say that homeowner died before the incident and the energetic material has no connection to their death.