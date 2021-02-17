What happened to the Longmeadow Adult Center COVID vaccination site?

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The vaccine clinic at the Longmeadow Adult Center had plans of vaccinating hundreds of people per day, but now the site isn’t vaccinating anyone.

The site was hoping to give 300-400 doses a day. The state limited their supply to 100 a week and now they won’t be receiving any.

Andrew Fraser, the clinic team leader, said the state told them there was a supply issue and now their site sits empty. The clinic was able to give 100 first doses but now they’re waiting on guidance as to what to do next.

Fraser and local residents were hoping to use the adult center as a pivotal resource in getting the vaccine.

“We get a lot of phone calls daily asking what’s going on and what’s going to happen in the future and unfortunately we just don’t have a good answer for them,” said Fraser. “Everything will stay as is until we get some more definitive information from the state.”

Fraser added that the 100 people who were vaccinated at the site will still be able to get their second shot when the time comes.

Longmeadow received this news just days after the state announced they will be distributing more vaccines to mass sites and community health centers.