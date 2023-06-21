A new drive-in movie theater is open at the Big E Fairgrounds in West Springfield.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Drive-In was a local favorite in western Massachusetts. It was a place for people to come together to enjoy a movie, snack on popcorn, and spend quality time with friends and family.

It first opened on Friday, April 23, 2021, showing Godzilla vs. King Kong and Mortal Kombat in a double feature. Through Gate 9 of the fairgrounds, the drive-in was located in the parking lot of the Eastern States Exposition.

Is the drive-in permanently closed?

Fiesta Shows, which operated the drive-in, announced on its website that it would not reopen West Springfield Drive-in in May 2022. There was no indication that this was a permanent closure.

However, as they have not indicated any plans to reopen, Driveinmovie.com states this drive-in is permanently closed.