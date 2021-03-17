What happens to dirt bikes after police confiscate them?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This week, helicopter footage showed Springfield Police cracking down on illegal dirt bike riding.

So far, they’ve made more than a dozen arrests this month.

The police can hold the dirt bikes until the rightful owner comes forward but many are stolen and end up going to an auction, so, it’s a problem that is repeating itself. A new city’s partnership with the State Police is intended to get them off the streets faster.

A video in Rhode Island showed police being allowed to destroy dirt bikes. The Springfield Police Department can confiscate dirt bikes, but not destroy them.

New legislation filed by State Rep. Orlando Ramos could change that and Mayor Domenic Sarno is in full support of it.

“I don’t want you to do it anywhere, but don’t do it in Springfield. Because we are going to get you, we are going to arrest, you, cite you, we are going to take away that bike. And I’m hoping legislation passes so we destroy that bike too,” said Mayor Sarno.

Springfield Police told 22News the dirt bikes are kept in an undisclosed location and stay there pending an investigation. The rightful owner can only get their dirt bike back if they provide a certificate of origin.

If no owner comes forward, they go to an auction, that is run by a third party, it’s at that time, police say, the dirt bikes end up becoming a nuisance again in Springfield or another city.