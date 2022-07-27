Looking for happy hour specials? You won’t find them in these states. (Getty)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been nearly four decades since Massachusetts Lawmakers banned the practice of Happy Hour statewide and now talks in the Senate could mark the return of this drink special.

22News found out what the return of happy hour could mean for restaurants throughout the Commonwealth.

On Tuesday the Massachusetts Restaurant Association announced that it opposed the repeal of the state’s ban on happy hour, but this issue has a lot of mixed reviews.

Some establishments are weary about the potential skyrocketing costs of liquor liability insurance. Others are concerned about the rise of accidents due to operating under the influence. The alcoholic beverage promotion has been prohibited in the state since 1984 due to a string of deadly drunk driving incidents. A recent amendment through the latest Economic development bill by Senator Julain Cyr could change this ban within the Commonwealth.

He believes that this issue warrants a new approach due to the accessibility of things such as Uber and Lyft, but not everyone agrees.

Springfield resident Robert Roman told 22News, “They shouldn’t repeal it because people are already leaving restaurants drunk so you know people are going to be sneaking out drinks, and eventually, it’s going to cause more accidents out there so I think they shouldn’t do it.”

The amendment leaves the option up to cities and towns to allow the sale of discounted alcoholic beverages at bars and restaurants during specific hours. The promotion cannot run past 10 p.m.

The bill heads to a conference committee, where it will be consolidated with the House version. It’s unclear if Governor Baker would sign such a bill.