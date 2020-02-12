A guide to your annual motor vehicle excise tax

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Once you register your vehicle or trailer, you have to pay a motor vehicle excise tax to the city or town hall it’s registered in and some local residents have started to get their excise tax bills for the year.

“The idea of the tax was that it was based on the fact that driving is a privilege and a car at the beginning was a luxury. But it provides revenue for the cities and towns to exist,” Chicopee City Assessor, Victor Anop told 22News.

In 1982, the rate lowered to $25 per $1000 of your vehicle’s value. The way that value is calculated is a percentage of the manufacturer’s list price in the year the vehicle was made and then it goes down every year until five years after the car was made.

At the year of manufacture, the value of your tax is 90%

The second-year it is 60%

The third-year it’s 40%

The fourth-year is 25%

The fifth-year and every year after that the value should be fixed at 10% of the manufacturer’s list price.

Cities and towns have discretion on how they use the money collected, some local residents have their own ideas.

“I think the yearly tax is alright, everyone has to pay their dues. But at the same time, I think it should be used towards something more. The roads a little bit and also put it towards the schools and try to help out the community a little more,” Springfield resident, Frank Jimenez said.

We asked Anop what Chicopee does with the money they collect from the excise tax.

“They put it in the general fund and they allocate it to whatever they think is best for the city. But I’m sure some of that money goes towards fixing roads,” he said.

If you don’t pay the excise, a tax collector can mark your registration and operating license for non-renewal at the RMV. State law says you must pay the bill within 30 days of getting it.

One man from Springfield contacted 22News because his excise tax went up. He owns a 2002 Saturn so his excise tax should be fixed by now. Officials told us some people may see a slight change in their bills this year due to a software update at the RMV that made the excise tax more accurate than it was before.

If you believe there is a problem with your bill, you should contact the assessor’s office in your town or city. For more information, click here.