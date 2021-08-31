What is that barge in the Connecticut River?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield travelers using Interstate 91 and across Memorial Bridge into West Springfield have been following the daily progress of the $115 Million York Street Pump Station and Connecticut River Crossing project.

22News gave the massive infrastructure project a close up once over Tuesday at West York Street and Hall of Fame Avenue. When completed, the project will serve 70% of the region’s population by moving wastewater from Springfield, Ludlow, Wilbraham and East Longmeadow across the Connecticut River to the regional wastewater treatment plant at Bondi’s Island.

The temporary pier will be used to stage activities to lay three new wastewater pipes across the river – two 42″ pipes and one 72″ pipe.

“This project is designed to designed to address municipal needs, as we experience weather patterns, so once the project is complete in 2022 or 2023 as we experience more rain.” Katie Shea, Springfield Water and Sewer Commission

22News will continue following the progress of this vital infrastructure project as it takes shape along the interstate corridor of the Connecticut River.