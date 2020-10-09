What kind of storm damage does your insurance cover?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When the damaging storms hit western Massachusetts on Wednesday, 22News received dozens of photos and videos of trees down on cars and homes.

According to the Dowd Insurance Agencies, if you own your home, your homeowner or property policy, depending on that policy limit, would cover the cost to clear the tree damage if your tree lands on your house or building.

Even if your neighbor’s tree falls on your home that claim falls on your policy.

Now, your car insurance may cover the cost of clearing tree damage from your vehicle. According to Allstate, you may need comprehensive coverage for a fallen tree because basic car insurance covers collision damage.

Ultimately, the owners of the home or vehicle that was damaged is the primary policy that responds to the damage.

When it comes to trees falling on streets or power lines, the city or town is in charge of clearing that away from your property.