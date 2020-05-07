What local tourism could look like once the state re-opens on May 18

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Social distancing guidelines will likely be in effect for months. So, that means the visitor experience at tourist destinations like MGM Springfield, the Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Mass Mutual Center will feel a lot different.

Your next trip to MGM Springfield could look a lot different. Imagine these plastic shields separating you from other players and the dealer. While it’s unclear how MGM plans to implement social distancing once the state’s economy opens on May 18, the company making the dividers said it’s received orders from casinos across the country.

In western Massachusetts, places like the casino and the Basketball Hall of Fame generate hundreds of millions dollars for the local economy. But the area also offers a wealth of scenic destinations, booming with culture, surrounded by pristine countryside for walkers, hikers, and explorers.

Senator Eric Lesser of Longmeadow said we need to capitalize on those attributes too.

Senator Lesser said, “Two very important ones are going to be that we are driving distance so you won’t have to get on a plane to visit us and a lot of our attractions are outside in our parks and our landscapes which are spread out which will allow people to recreate safely.”

Lesser added that western Massachusetts is less expensive alternative for travel and with so many people out of work right now, a more affordable trip in the future will be more appealing.

So far, the class of 2020 Enshrinement at the Basketball Hall of Fame is still on schedule for the end of August. At the Mass Mutual Center, several events and concerts are still on hold and likely will be for months to come.