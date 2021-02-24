What makes the new Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine different?

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A third vaccine could be available in the United States by next month, according to the CDC.

The Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is close to FDA approval, and with it, comes some major differences compared to the others already being distributed around the country.

The FDA has found Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine to be safe and effective and will come to a vote for emergency use approval. The data shows the vaccine, which requires only one dose, was 72-percent effective in the US and was 85-percent effective in preventing severe disease.

Both Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines require two doses in order to be fully effective.

Another difference, Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is the only shot that can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures.

“J&J vaccine, yes it’s going to be single dose, single dose is on target, we’re going to get 100-million doses for,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. “In addition, and over and above that, J&J is doing a trial with two doses to see if you can get higher efficacy, whether they do or not is not going to affect the 100-million doses of what we’re going to get.”

The company has said it will be able to provide 20 million doses by the end of march, and an additional 100-million doses over the summer.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine doesn’t have as high of an effect as both Moderna or Pfizer, but will still help protect against the virus.