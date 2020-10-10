What’s opened, closed locally this Columbus Day?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples Day, is a legal holiday in Massachusetts.

That means offices and some government services are closed while other businesses have special hours. Banks are closed Monday and so is the post office. Liquor stores are open in both Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Grocery stores like Big Y and Stop and Shop are operating on normal hours, while most malls are open till 7 p.m.

Also open, gas stations and if you’ll be traveling the average gas price is $2.11 per gallon.