You must be 21 or older to bet in Massachusetts.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the beginning of in-person sports betting in Massachusetts Tuesday, 22News is working for you with a list of sports that are allowed for betting.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has approved more than a dozen sports and also allows wagering for other events such as professional league drafts, competitive eating contests, and competitive entertainment events.

Sports allowed for in-person betting:

• Football

• Basketball

• Baseball

• Hockey (Field and Ice)

• Golf

• Soccer

• Australian Rules Football

• Badminton

• Biathlon

• Bowling

• Bowls

• Boxing

• Cricket

• Cycling

• Darts

• Disc

• Floorball

• Futsal

• Handball

• Lacrosse

• MMA

• Motorsports

• Netball

• Pesapallo

• Pool

• Rodeo

• Rugby

• Sailing

• Snooker

• Softball

• Swimming

• Table Tennis

• Tennis

• Volleyball

• Waterpolo

Exhibition, pre-season, regular season, all-star games and post-season games are all permitted for sports betting.

MGM Springfield has their own House Rules for each sport that has been approved by the MGC.

What’s not allowed for sports wagering in Massachusetts?

High school and youth sporting events will not be allowed for wagering in Massachusetts. As for college sports, bets will not be allowed if a sporting event involves a team from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts unless the team is participating in a tournament with several teams.

Sports wagering will not be allowed for sports where the final outcome is based on being judged by a person or panel, which includes the Summer and Winter Olympics and X Games.

Wagers on any sports or sporting events overseen by Russian or Belarusian governing bodies, leagues, events and players are not allowed in Massachusetts.