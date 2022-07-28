SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – No one won this past Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, so now Friday night’s jackpot has grown to more than $1 billion dollars.

Protecting yourself is very important if you find yourself a big winner, if not more important as enjoying that cash windfall.

This Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has a jackpot currently estimated at $1.1 billion dollars, a life-changing amount. But, according to attorneys at Springfield’s Bacon / Wilson P.C., money can cause problems and there are things you should do if you find yourself holding the winning ticket.

First: Don’t tell anyone.

Next: Get an attorney and financial advisor on board.

What are the other initial steps that need to be taken if you find yourself potentially one billion dollars richer?

Hyman Darling a partner at Bacon / Wilson, P.C told 22News, “You shouldn’t really sign the ticket. You should keep it very safe and protect it until you decide what you are going to do with that ticket.”

At Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop in Springfield, there was a steady stream of lottery customers throughout the day.

David Glantz the owner of Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop said, “People are buying them up. You are going to see a lot of office pools where people all pool their money in.”

How exactly do you protect yourself in an office pool?

“The best thing that they should do is have a signed agreement. If they don’t have a signed agreement, they should have at least a handshake deal where everyone agrees that they will share it,” Darling added.

Excitement is building for the drawing as this is only the fourth billion dollar jackpot in U.S. history.

In addition to taking a vacation of a lifetime, Springfield resident Shakaun De Leon has big plans if he wins Friday night. “I’d do some amazing things, I can tell you that. Definitely support the community in any endeavors. Anything that needs help in Springfield’s community and surrounding, I’d help and I’d invest,” he expressed.

A rare jackpot is so big that some people are moved to song.

The winning numbers will be drawn Friday night at 11 p.m. on 22News and here on our website.