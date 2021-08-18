Watch live at 11 a.m. on WWLP.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will continue to receive federal funding after completing the 2020 Census count.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin along with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will hold a news conference Wednesday in Court Square at 11 a.m. to celebrate the complete count of Springfield’s residents in the 2020 Census. 22News will livestream the event on WWLP.com.

Galvin will discuss what a complete count means for the City of Springfield for the continued eligibility of federal funding. The funding is available only to cities with a population of 150,000 or more. Census data affects federal funding, political representation, and the quality of data for Massachusetts.

Every 10 years, the census takes a count of every resident in the country. In which the 2020 census showed major shifts in population in Massachusetts which means lawmakers will have to redraw district lines to make sure everyone’s voice is heard.

Western Massachusetts is at the center of the debate around redistricting because population levels vary pretty dramatically in the region. The state’s third largest city, Springfield grew in population over the last decade adding 2,869 new residents for a total of 155,929, but the cities of Holyoke, Pittsfield, North Adams, and Westfield lost hundreds of people.

155,929 Residents in Springfield

Galvin will address the potential impacts in other cities and towns in the area where the the population declined. Franklin and Berkshire Counties lost population between Census 2010 and 2020, with a loss of 343 in Franklin and 2,193 in Berkshire. Hampden County grew in population by 0.5% and Hampshire County increased by 2.7%, but both were far below the statewide population growth of 7.4%.

Massachusetts as a whole exceeded in population with over 7 million for the first time, with 7,029,917 total people.