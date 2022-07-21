CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people try and beat the heat by heading to a body of water, but spending prolonged time outside during a heat wave can be hard on the human body.

It wasn’t too crowded at Chicopee State Park Thursday and the heat may have been the reason, even the temperature of the sand was so high it could give someone a second degree burn. In addition to drinking plenty of water, doctors recommend seeking out shade and wearing sunscreen.

Dr. Yolanda Lenzy, Owner of Lenzy Dermatology and Hair Loss Center told 22News, “Also I am recommending to patients to think about sun protective clothing. So there are fibers that are sewn in a certain way that can block the UV rays from penetrating and then in terms of walking on the sand, think about swim shoes, so your feet don’t get burned from walking on the sand as well.”

Just to give you an idea of how hot the sand at the beach was, around mid-day Thursday the thermometer on the sand showed well over 130 degrees. Surface temperatures that high are serious. Second degree burns can occurs after exposures to temperatures of 131 degrees.

Some people brought umbrellas or sought out patches of shade, but all had the same answer to the question, are you scorching in this heat?

Natashe Medson of Enfield said, “I actually am. We’ve been here since 10, since they opened, and we’ve been sitting in the sun tanning. We’ll dip in the water for a few minutes so we can tan more but it’s been really hot.”

While the beach or a pool might seem like the best place to cool off during this heat wave, it’s clear that the heat can be a danger there as well.