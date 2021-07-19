What to do if your basement is flooded

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents are still cleaning up from relentless rain over the weekend.

Basement flooding is something that many people have been dealing with, but not only is it a nuisance, it can be a safety hazard. The heavy rains have become a problem for homeowners. Streets were flooded all throughout western Massachusetts and now, all that water is leaking into homes.

Residents say they have never seen flooding like this before.

“Not this bad like right now that’s not even that bad that’s good we want it like that because when it’s flooded it’s real flooded it’s really bad,” said Giovanni Ortiz of Springfield.

If your basement is flooded, do not go into the water, it can be unsanitary or electrically charged. Experts recommend you call an electrician to safely turn off your power. Once it is safe, it’s important to soak up the water as soon as possible, if not, it could lead to even more problems.

Konstentin Tkachenko, owner of Advanced Seamless Gutter and Advanced Basement Water Proofing said, “The moisture is going to raise it up towards the rafters and start building the mold.”

Most water damage restoration companies operate 24/7. If flooding is severe, you should call 911. If your basement is prone to flooding, experts recommend waterproofing your basement.