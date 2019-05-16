What to do if you’re opening your swimming pool for summer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may not be thinking about swimming just quite yet, but you might want to start getting your pool ready now.

The weather is starting to warm up and although we haven’t really had a taste of summer-like weather yet, you might want to consider opening your pool for the season.

“You definitely want to get the cover off sooner than later,” Diane Hieronymus of Teddy Bear Pools and Spas explained. “We sell opening kits for chlorine pools as well as eco-smart pools. And it’s very important to open them. You don’t want algae growing as the warm weather approaches.”

It’s also a good idea to get chlorine, algaecide, and shock. You can get your pool water tested to find out what you need. You should also make sure your pool filter is in good working condition.

Be sure to get the water off your pool cover before you try and take it off or that dirty water could end up in your pool.

