What to do if you’re struggling to get a second COVID-19 vaccine appointment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s recommended that you signup for your second dose of the coronavirus vaccine soon after receiving your first shot, however, for some signing up for a second coronavirus shot has been more than difficult.

State leaders are finding that some residents are having a hard time signing up for their second dose and if you are one of those people struggling, state officials say to keep trying to make an appointment through the state’s website.

It’s recommended that you make your second appointment at the same site as your first. For example, if you get your first dose at the Eastfield Mall, you should go back there for your second.

If you get the Moderna vaccine, the CDC recommends waiting roughly a month before getting your second dose. If you receive the Pfizer vaccine, federal health officials suggest getting the second shot three weeks after your initial shot.

Vaccine sites have also expanded to grocery stores like Big Y and Stop & Shop.

Big Y stores in Wilbraham, Ludlow, and South Hadley are now open for those eligible, the Stop & Shop in Feeding Hills is also open.