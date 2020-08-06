What to do when traffic lights go out

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands are still without power Wednesday night following Tuesday’s storm, and it’s not just homes that are impacted. Traffic lights go out when the power is out as well.

In East Longmeadow, drivers were left to fend for themselves at busy intersections. 22News captured the lack of traffic lights causing confusion and backups on North Main Street and Harkness Avenue.

22News spoke with the East Longmeadow Police Department to find out what drivers are supposed to do when the traffic signals are out.

“You would consider it a four-way stop and try to let everybody take a turn so no one direction gets backed up to dramatically,” Sergeant Daniel Manley advised.

Some municipalities may have temporary stop signs at intersections with disabled traffic lights so it’s important to stay alert while driving.