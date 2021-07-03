What to expect at Star Spangled Springfield’s Fourth of July Celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a lot of hype heading into Sunday night’s Star Spangled Springfield’s fireworks display, something the community had to wait an extra year for.

22News met up with Grucci’s lead pyrotechnician who will be launching the fireworks off the Memorial Bridge.

“I’ve been coming down here I want to say 30 years, last year was a wash, obviously terribly disappointing,” said Dave Van Buskirk. “I know there will be people pumped up for this, I hope the crowd here will be pumped up.”

They’ll be setting the fireworks off right in the middle of the Memorial Bridge, and as of now the forecast is looking good. Even with rain, as long as they don’t get strong winds or thunderstorms they can still do them.

“There is a limit to how much wind can be up there and the wind down here can be really unpredictable, you got wind gusts, we have meters and we check it constantly right up to showtime, said Van Buskirk. “We know when its safe to do it and not to do it.”

He also explained how there are a lot of logistics and safety protocols involved with handling the larger fireworks, so that’s why its better not to take the risk at home and obey the law.

“There is a reason why, said Van Buskirk. “People do silly things sometimes, and bad things happen.”

There will be festivities and food vendors at Riverfront Park, leading up to the fireworks at 9:30pm. They already put up a tent there, to keep people dry in the event of rain.

And a cone zone alert for the Memorial Bridge. It will be closed at 11pm Saturday night to provide enough time to set up the fireworks. It’ll reopen Sunday night at 11pm.