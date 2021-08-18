What to expect at the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re just a few days away from the return of the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast in downtown Springfield.

Last year, the pandemic cancelled 2020’s edition of the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast. It’s typically a May event, but the Spirit of Springfield worked things out with the health department to hold it now, just before school year starts.

“The pancake breakfast had always been in May to celebrate the anniversary of the City’s founding which was May 14, 1636. So we always held it in May but we were fortunate to be given this date to produce it.” Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President

She said the turnout for the Star Spangled Springfield Fourth of July celebration may have been the largest ever, so the expectation is that this event, could also see record crowds.

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast will be held Saturday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pancakes, syrup, bacon, milk, juice, coffee, and water are free for anyone 18 or younger and $3 for adults.

A section of Main Street from State Street to The Fort Restaurant will be closed from Friday morning until Saturday afternoon. There will be three large tents along the street, but there will be COVID precautions taken.

“The table runs 1,500 feet so there are plenty of room to spread out. Just so you know we are in constant conversation with health department. It’s up to the individual to make their own decision.” Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President

There will be hand sanitizer stations, and you’ll be given individual utensils. Masks wont be a requirement, but they’ll be strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals. The hope is that they’ll choose to get vaccinated there.

“A little twist this year, we’ve added a vaccination site along with Health New England and Baystate Medical Center. Children 12 and up and adults can get a breakfast and a vaccine at the same time.” Paul Picknelly, President, Monarch Enterprises

Baystate Health will be administering both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in front of Monarch Place. Anyone who gets vaccinated will receive a goody bag, including two tickets to Six Flags New England.

In Court Square, Caring Health Center will offer Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Recipients will receive a $25 gift card to Big Y, Stop & Shop, or Walgreens.