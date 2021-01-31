What to expect for snow for February

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow has been pretty sporadic so far this winter season. There were numerous storms in December, including one record-breaking storm. Things quieted down in January.

However, since there was such a surplus of snow in December, we’re actually pretty close to the average seasonal snowfall we normally have by now. We are less than an inch off. And in February, we aren’t looking at anything significantly different from normal.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s monthly outlook for February predicts near-normal precipitation and snowfall, which for Chicopee is just over a foot of snow.

The monthly average temperature is predicted to be a little warmer than normal. The average high temperature in February for the Springfield area is 38 degrees. We’ll be starting February strong with a snowstorm on the way for the first few days.