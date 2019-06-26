What to expect from the first Democratic debate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten candidates will participate in the first Democratic debate Wednesday night, including some front runners like Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, and Cory Booker.

Nearly half of the Democratic presidential candidates will meet Wednesday night for their first debate ahead of the 2020 election. Ten candidates will face off. The other 10 candidates will go on Thursday. The debate is important to the candidates because it gives them a chance to stand out and make a name for themselves.

The two-hour debate is expected to cover topics like immigration and the standoff with Iran. 22News spoke with a local political consultant to find out what viewers at home can expect.

Ryan McCollum, owner of RMC Strategies, told 22News, “So the moderators are going to have their hands full right. There are 10 people vying for time and a lot of them America doesn’t know who they are. So those folks that are polling pretty low are going to try and make a name for themselves and tell their story.”

After these debates, the next Democratic debate is in September.

The debate is being held in Miami and begins at 9 p.m. and you can watch it right here on 22News.