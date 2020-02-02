What to expect in Super Bowl LIV

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday night, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl Fifty-Four down in Miami, Florida.

Even though the Pats aren’t it in this year, you can still count on many western Massachusetts residents having parties tonight and tuning in for this game.

The game takes place tonight at Hard Rock stadium. It’s the 11th Super Bowl ever in southern Florida and the 6th that Miami Gardens has hosted since 2010.

If the San Francisco 49ers win, they’ll be tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for most super bowl wins ever, with six. If the Chiefs win, they’d earn their second super bowl championship. Their last one was 30 years ago.

The first super bowl ever took place in 1966 and was originally called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. Coincidentally, it was the Kansas City Chief’s owner at the time who proposed the term “super bowl.” It’s shown in more than 170 countries and last year had more than 98 million viewers.