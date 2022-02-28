SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Christian season of Lent starts in two days. The annual period of fasting, prayer, and charitable giving starts with Ash Wednesday.

22News spoke with Springfield Catholic Bishop William Byrne who explained that many people give things up for Lent. While your sacrifice could make you healthier, such as giving up sweets or alcohol, you also need to have a spiritual goal.

“It’s not just about getting skinny or having a healthier liver, it’s about growing closer to God. And if you lose a little weight, fabulous,” said Bishop Byrne.

The season of Lent lasts 40 days and ends on Holy Thursday which is the day before Good Friday.