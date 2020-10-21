What type of cancer is Lymphoma?

Actor Jeff Bridges poses backstage with the award for leading actor for his work in “Crazy Heart” at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We continue to learn more about the type of cancer actor Jeff Bridges says he was recently diagnosed with.

Bridges, best known for his roles in “True Grit,” “Seabiscuit,” and “The Big Lebowski,” tweeted that he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma.

According to the National Cancer Institute, Lymphoma is a broad term for cancer that begins in cells of the lymph system. Bridges did not specify which disease he has, but the two main types, are Hodgkin Lymphoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

22News spoke with an area health care professional about symptoms people should look out for.

“Chronic fatigue, night sweats and unintentional weight loss where you’re just losing weight in spite of eating everything right and not exercising too heavily,” said Doyun Park, attending physician of hematology at Baystate Health. “So those are symptoms to look out for and most often associated with progressive types.”

Dr. Park says if you feel a swollen lump in any of your lymph nodes that is not moving or hard, contact your doctor.