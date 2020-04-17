What will dining out look like under new reopening guidelines?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The federal government has outlined what opening restaurants might look like after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government says that states with no evidence of a COVID-19 rebound that also satisfy a third round of criteria will still have to operate sit-down dining with social distancing protocols.

Right now, many restaurants and bars look like chairs on tables and take-out only due to COVID-19 restrictions. But restaurants are preparing for when they’re allowed to reopen to the public for in-house dining.

“When it comes to the dining room side we’re going to have two people at the door so basically we are going to take out and seat you immediately. We are installing more hand sanitizer especially with the server station,” owner of Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill, Nadim Kashouh told 22News.

Kashouh says they’re also preparing to open the outdoor patio seating once the weather gets warmer so that they can spread out guests and create more socially distant seating. Many restaurants including Nadim’s here in Springfield says that when they do reopen they’ll do so at 50 percent capacity and be seating people at every other table to ensure social distancing guidelines.

Some restaurants are looking at potentially having a reservation only system so they can control the number of diners.

“We’re not going to open up the flood gates and let everybody congregate because a lot of people are apprehensive about large gatherings. So we’re going to slowly ease our opening of the restaurants,” Bean Restaurant Group Principal Managing Partner, Andrew Yee told 22News.

Yee says the restaurant group has a three phase plan, much like the federal government’s for what their restaurant will look like once they can re-open to public dining. But he says they don’t expect their restaurants to completely open like before the pandemic, until mid-summer.

The Massachusetts Restaurant Association is collecting data from restaurants on how they would like to see re-opening happen in the state. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to take their survey, click here.