What would happen if Massachusetts residents were ordered to stay at home?

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The list of states ordering residents to stay in their homes is growing every day, however, Governor Baker remains adamant that a shelter-in-place order is not the solution for Massachusetts.

A shelter in place order means that residents not working in essential occupations are required to stay in their homes. Essential services include:

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Grocery stores

Convenience stores

Take-out and delivery restaurants

Banks

Laundromats

Connecticut, Delaware, Lousiana, and Ohio will be implementing the stay-at-home order by Wednesday morning. Joining California, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York is mandating all residents to stay at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the orders, Governor Baker has said repeatedly in daily news conferences that any rumors of a state-wide shutdown are not true. Over the weekend he said that following the rules of social distancing is the key to battling the virus.