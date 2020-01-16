What you need to know about Amber Alerts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police issued an Amber Alert on January 15 to alert the public that a Springfield girl was abducted.

Law enforcement must take several things into consideration before they make the decision to issue an amber alert. The Amber alert emergency notification system is designed to help find and save abducted children.

State Police will only issue an amber alert if meets the state’s amber criteria. Police need to confirm a child 17 years or younger was abducted, and have enough descriptive information that can be used to help locate the child. The alert gets sent right to your cell phone, but many residents didn’t get it until several hours after the girl was taken.

Neighbor Baron Grimm told 22News, “I was surprised, if they sent it out earlier perhaps they would have found her that much sooner. We just wouldn’t want this to happen ever, ever, again.”

We contacted state police today to see why people in our area did not receive the emergency alert for at least two hours after the amber alert was issued but we have yet to hear back.

Click here to find out how to activate Amber and other emergency alerts on your mobile device.