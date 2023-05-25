SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s second annual Pride Parade and block party is kicking off next weekend, June 3rd, and there are a lot of new events to look forward to this year.

Springfield’s first pride parade was last year and proved to be a big success. Planners anticipated 500 guests and 6,500 showed up. Organizers are capitalizing on this enthusiasm with a full weekend of pride events this year all starting with a flag raising at city hall on the morning of June 3rd.

22News spoke with Taurean Bethea, the founder of the parade, about what’s new and different, “This year our internal goal was bigger and better which it has become… you know. So now it’s a full on weekend of events. We have our inaugural You-Ball, which is our newest event, it’s fundraising gala that we are doing in partnership with MGM, which all the proceeds go back to support our safe space programming in the city of Springfield.”

The parade itself starts at Springfield Technical Community College at noon and heads to Stern Square for the block party. Musical guest Trina will be coming up from Miami to perform.