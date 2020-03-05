What’s next after Super Tuesday?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Though the biggest night in the Democratic primary race is over, the campaign trail continues for the remaining candidates.

Fourteen states and one U.S. territory were a part of the presidential primaries for the most important night of the election season. Joe Biden was very successful sweeping the south, while Bernie Sanders received the majority of votes in multiple states.

Super Tuesday’s primary resulted in outcomes that voters and even political experts couldn’t have predicted. One of the biggest surprises nationally and here in Massachusetts was the fact that Elizabeth Warren finished third in her home state.

“The problem is that so many of the folks that supported her for the U.S. Senate that help her beat Scott Brown and win re-election,” said Tony Cignoli, a local political consultant. “A lot of those folks were Bernie people they were with Bernie four years ago and a lot of them stayed the course with him this time around.”

Following underwhelming performances by Warren and Michael Bloomberg, Cignoli said Biden could become the favorite for the Democratic nomination.

Cignoli added, “Money is coming in right now, organizations are being built that’s the thing too. There was no organization for Joe Biden, he didn’t even campaign in Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and won those states. Sanders has a movement and so does Joe Biden.”

“They’re going to do very well, they’re definitely going to be the two fighters,” said Roger Shink of Springfield. “Sanders and Biden are going to fight but it’s going to be a good duo.”

Statewide political races to keep a close eye includes the March 31 special election for the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire Senate District. As well as the Massachusetts state primary, which includes the race for U.S. Senate and 1st Congressional District.

The next presidential primary will take place on March 10th where voters from six states will be headed to the polls.