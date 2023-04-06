Donovan's Irish Pub has been a fixture in the mall for 23 years. They said they are unsure of what's next for them.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield announced that the Eastfield Mall is expected to close this July. 22News spoke to some business owners about what their plans are moving forward.

The Eastfield Mall is closing this summer and initial plans are to replace it with a retail and commercial center called Springfield Commons. Some businesses that currently occupy the mall are unsure of their future. Donovan’s Irish Pub has been a fixture in the mall for 23 years. They have been working with a relocation team to find a new home.

“We don’t have anything set in stone, so I don’t want to give anyone any hopes, saying we’re going to this location because at this point, we don’t have it. But we are working to try and get that and continue Donovan’s Irish Pub and what it means to everybody,” said Justine Garaughty, Co-owner of Donovan’s Irish Pub.

Organizations have stepped up to help the businesses inside the mall including Onyx Partners and the Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts. Developers Onyx Partners is looking to purchase the property and has made a half a million dollar commitment to support businesses inside the mall by covering rent and utility costs until it officially closes. However, Garaughty said she has concerns about about affording moving and storage costs.

Elena Echols of Springfield went to her salon in the mall Thursday and asked the owner what they were doing about the impending closure, “I don’t know, I was asking her about it and they’re not sure what they are going to do, where they are moving to or anything. It’s sad actually.”

The Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts has stated they recognize additional financial support will be needed for moving these businesses. Calls placed to that organization for further details where not returned.

The 46-acre mall was originally constructed in 1967.