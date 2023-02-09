SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After Northeast Health Group announced it was closing four nursing home facilities in our area, 22News is taking a closer look at what’s next for the residents and staff.

State Senator John Velis said there needs to be a seamless transition and that includes making sure residents don’t have to go very far.

The impacted facilities are Willimansett Center East and West in Chicopee, Chapin Center in Springfield and Governor’s Center in Westfield. According to testimony from Northeast Health Group to the Department of Public Health, the four facilities had nearly 450 beds.

However, that testimony was in opposition to a state requirement that went into effect last year, that limited the number of bed to two per room. At the time, Northeast Health Group said that policy would be “financially devastating.”

State Senator John Velis said that problem is going to face the company, wherever they go, “You really have to ask yourself, if our models are based on having that many people in a room, it’s not safe, period. End of story. It is absolutely not safe.”

Senator Velis said his office will have a meeting next week with the acting Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services about the closure. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health requires an intent to close notice be sent 120 days.

Northeast Health Group say they plan to work with the DPH, however both times 22News has contacted them, they did not give a specific timeline.