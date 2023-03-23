CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After the final patient was moved out of Willimansett Center East in Chicopee, 22News is looking at what could be next for the four nursing home facilities that are closing.

Mayor John Vieau said his goal is to make sure these buildings don’t stay empty for long and he’s hoping they’ll stay nursing homes.

Willimansett Center East was the first building to close out of the four owned by Northeast Health Group. The non-profit said it was closing because of a 2022 state restriction, limiting the number of residents to two per room.

While the Department of Public Health approved the facilities to close on June 6th, Mayor Vieau was told by the director at Willimansett Center East that the residents left that facility voluntarily.

22News asked if people have expressed interest in purchasing the buildings, he said yes. However, Vieau said, “No one apparently to the state has considered the purchase of all four nursing homes. But I think that there may be potential once there’s a separation from the other two nursing homes.”

It’s unclear if the three other nursing homes will close before June 6th.