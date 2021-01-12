What’s next for vaccine distribution?

Health personal handle a sample as they run a test for COVID-19 behind a screen at the General Hospital in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on April 13, 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic. – The novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, the World Health Organization said Monday, stressing a vaccine would be necessary to fully halt transmission. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As more and more people are getting vaccinated for COVID-19, the state is beginning to look forward to phase two. This means even more vaccinations will be given.

Phase two of the state’s vaccination process will begin sometime around February.

Listed in order of priority:

Individuals with 2+ pre-existing conditions and/or age 75+ (high risk for COVID-19 complications)

(high risk for COVID-19 complications) Other workers , including: Early education, K-12, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, restaurant and cafe workers; Employees across the food, beverages, agriculture, consumer goods, retail, and foodservice sectors; Meatpackers; Sanitation, public works, and public health workers, vaccine development workers, food pantry workers, Uber/Lyft/rideshare services/pharmacy delivery drivers (under transit/transportation workers), workers in the passenger ground transportation industry (e.g. paratransit for people with Disabilities, food delivery, non-urgent medical transport); Convenience store workers (under grocery workers); Water and wastewater utility staff Court system workers (judges, prosecutors, defense attorney, clerks), other than court officers who are listed under first responders

, including: Adults 65+

Individuals with one pre-existing condition

However, there’s still no guidance issued by the state regarding the next phase, so many employers and advocacy organizations don’t plan to yet.

Executive Director of Greater Springfield Senior Services, an organization that works closely with those who fall under phase two, says there’s still a lot of challenges that need to be worked out.

“I think getting vaccines into the homes of the homebound will be a challenge, but I think there are a lot of great minds around the table and there’s a lot of conversations being had about unique ways and unique partnerships for ways for that to happen,” said Jill Keough, executive director of Greater Springfield Senior Services.

Keough added that once guidance is released their main focus will be to educate seniors on the information and create a plan to physically get seniors access to the vaccine.

Gov. Baker is expected to issue guidance for Phase two of the vaccine distribution plan later this week.