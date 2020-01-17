What’s the future looking like for the Red Sox?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re just a few weeks away from Spring training but the Red Sox still need a new manager.

22News reporter Katrina Kincade was at the Mass Mutual tonight after speaking with Red Sox CEO and President Sam Kennedy.

Kennedy addressed the future of the Red Sox franchise as well as where the team is heading after the departure of Manager Alex Cora.

The town hall will also feature Sox owner John Henry, Chairman Werner, and Chief Baseball Officer Bloom.

Red Sox President said at a press conference earlier this week that manager Cora leaving will not have a negative impact on the winter weekend festivities.

This year the Red Sox came into the regular season as the reigning world series champions but were sadly eliminated before the Playoffs.

During the 2019 off-season, the team resigned most of the players from the 2018 team. We’ll see from the President later what the plans may be for resigning this year.

The Red Sox finished third in the American League East this year making it the first time they haven’t won the division since 2015.